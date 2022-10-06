Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 80,245 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

