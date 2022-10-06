Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

