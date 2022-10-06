Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.