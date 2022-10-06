Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,519.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,627.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,478.23. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,827.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

