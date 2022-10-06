Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.16 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

