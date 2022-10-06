Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

