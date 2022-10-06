Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,054 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,080,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,714,000 after buying an additional 153,497 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $360.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

