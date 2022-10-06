Walter Inu Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82,391.25 ($WINU)

Walter Inu ($WINU) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Walter Inu has a market cap of $82,391.25 and $281,764.00 worth of Walter Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walter Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walter Inu has traded up 185.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Walter Inu Token Profile

Walter Inu’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. Walter Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,065,761,901 tokens. Walter Inu’s official website is www.walterinu.io. The Reddit community for Walter Inu is https://reddit.com/r/walterinutoken/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Walter Inu’s official Twitter account is @walterinubsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walter Inu is medium.com/@walterinuofficial/walter-inu-the-last-og-meme-of-dogelore-8afee38d4dd2.

Walter Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walter Inu ($WINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Walter Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Walter Inu is 0.00000106 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $405.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walterinu.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walter Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walter Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walter Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

