Wanaka Farm (WANA) Price Tops $0.0184

Wanaka Farm (WANA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Wanaka Farm has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wanaka Farm token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Wanaka Farm has a market cap of $1.32 million and $22,035.00 worth of Wanaka Farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Wanaka Farm Profile

Wanaka Farm’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Wanaka Farm’s total supply is 499,964,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,770,264 tokens. The official website for Wanaka Farm is wanakafarm.com. Wanaka Farm’s official Twitter account is @wanaka_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanaka Farm’s official message board is blog.wanakafarm.com.

Buying and Selling Wanaka Farm

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanaka Farm (WANA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wanaka Farm has a current supply of 499,964,148 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wanaka Farm is 0.01841101 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,870.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wanakafarm.com/.”

