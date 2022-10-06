Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

Warehouse REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 118.36 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.56. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.15).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

