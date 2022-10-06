Warena (RENA) One Day Volume Hits $20,961.00

Warena (RENA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Warena token can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Warena has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Warena has a total market capitalization of $119,952.90 and $20,961.00 worth of Warena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Warena Token Profile

Warena’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Warena’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,303,030 tokens. Warena’s official Twitter account is @warenaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Warena is www.warena.io. The official message board for Warena is teamwarena.medium.com.

Warena Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Warena (RENA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Warena has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 6,862,242.42 in circulation. The last known price of Warena is 0.02797991 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $23,595.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.warena.io/.”

