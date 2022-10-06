Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $276.28 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.06 and a 200-day moving average of $268.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

