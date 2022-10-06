Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,106,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 18,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.81 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

