Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,285 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

CMCSA opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

