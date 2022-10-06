Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

INTU stock opened at $413.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.54 and a 200-day moving average of $425.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.