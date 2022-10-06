Waterfall DeFi (WTF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $115.00

Waterfall DeFi (WTF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Waterfall DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waterfall DeFi has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Waterfall DeFi has a market capitalization of $369,975.78 and $115.00 worth of Waterfall DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waterfall DeFi Token Profile

Waterfall DeFi was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Waterfall DeFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,283,654 tokens. The official website for Waterfall DeFi is waterfalldefi.org. Waterfall DeFi’s official message board is waterfalldefi.medium.com. Waterfall DeFi’s official Twitter account is @waterfalldefi.

Waterfall DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waterfall DeFi (WTF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Waterfall DeFi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 3,937,370.11799566 in circulation. The last known price of Waterfall DeFi is 0.04045079 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $76.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waterfalldefi.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waterfall DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waterfall DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waterfall DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

