WATTTON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $152,774.00 (WATT)

WATTTON (WATT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. WATTTON has a total market cap of $961,641.58 and approximately $152,774.00 worth of WATTTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WATTTON token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WATTTON has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WATTTON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

WATTTON Profile

WATTTON’s launch date was August 11th, 2021. WATTTON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WATTTON is official-wattton.medium.com. WATTTON’s official Twitter account is @project_wattton. WATTTON’s official website is www.wattton.org.

Buying and Selling WATTTON

According to CryptoCompare, “WATTTON (WATT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WATTTON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WATTTON is 0.12013441 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $350,847.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.wattton.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WATTTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WATTTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WATTTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WATTTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WATTTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.