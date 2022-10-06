Weave Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.59 Million (WEAVE)

Weave (WEAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Weave has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $15,874.00 worth of Weave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Weave has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Weave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Weave Token Profile

Weave’s total supply is 199,889,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,113,959 tokens. The official message board for Weave is www.facebook.com/weavefinancial. Weave’s official Twitter account is @weave_financial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Weave is https://reddit.com/r/WeaveFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Weave is weave.financial.

Buying and Selling Weave

According to CryptoCompare, “Weave (WEAVE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Weave has a current supply of 199,889,869.32 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Weave is 0.12095735 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $342.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://weave.financial.”

