WEB3 DEV (WEB3) Trading 89.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WEB3 DEV (WEB3) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. WEB3 DEV has a total market cap of $70,679.12 and $34,609.00 worth of WEB3 DEV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WEB3 DEV has traded down 89.6% against the US dollar. One WEB3 DEV token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WEB3 DEV alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About WEB3 DEV

WEB3 DEV’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. WEB3 DEV’s total supply is 123,456,789,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WEB3 DEV is https://reddit.com/r/web3devoffical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEB3 DEV’s official website is web3io.dev. WEB3 DEV’s official message board is medium.com/@web3dev. WEB3 DEV’s official Twitter account is @web3devoffical and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WEB3 DEV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEB3 DEV (WEB3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WEB3 DEV has a current supply of 123,456,789,876 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WEB3 DEV is 0.00000083 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://web3io.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEB3 DEV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEB3 DEV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEB3 DEV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEB3 DEV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEB3 DEV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.