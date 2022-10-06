WEI (WEI) Trading 93.7% Lower Over Last Week

WEI (WEI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. WEI has a market capitalization of $214,987.57 and approximately $206,547.00 worth of WEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEI coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEI has traded down 93.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WEI Coin Profile

WEI launched on July 14th, 2022. WEI’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,722,639 coins. WEI’s official website is weicrypto.com. WEI’s official Twitter account is @teamweicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WEI’s official message board is medium.com/@weicrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEI (WEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. WEI has a current supply of 27,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WEI is 0.0076 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://weicrypto.com.”

