WELD (WELD) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

WELD (WELD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, WELD has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. WELD has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $174,785.00 worth of WELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

WELD Profile

WELD’s genesis date was September 21st, 2021. WELD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,943,972 tokens. WELD’s official Twitter account is @moneyweld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WELD is weldmoney.medium.com/how-investors-benefit-from-weld-choosing-kaizen-finance-to-launch-weld-token-8b325c56d171. The official website for WELD is weld.money.

WELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELD (WELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WELD has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WELD is 0.01335558 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $153,987.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://weld.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.