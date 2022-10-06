Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $82.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of CHD opened at $72.51 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

