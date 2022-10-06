Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $66.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.