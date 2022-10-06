Wells Fargo & Company Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $75.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $71.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

