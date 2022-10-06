Welups Blockchain (WELUPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,814.00

Welups Blockchain (WELUPS) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Welups Blockchain has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Welups Blockchain has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $23,814.00 worth of Welups Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Welups Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Welups Blockchain Profile

Welups Blockchain was first traded on August 16th, 2021. Welups Blockchain’s total supply is 45,328,782,505 coins and its circulating supply is 45,326,400,733 coins. Welups Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@welupsfoundation. The Reddit community for Welups Blockchain is https://reddit.com/r/welupsblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Welups Blockchain is welups.com. Welups Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @welupsofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Welups Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Welups Blockchain (WELUPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Welups Blockchain has a current supply of 45,328,782,505 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Welups Blockchain is 0.00007127 USD and is up 14.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $238,190.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://welups.com/.”

