West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,878,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $83,756,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 410.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 478,574 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 801.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 525,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after buying an additional 467,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 690.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 366,454 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

