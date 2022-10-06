Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $79.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s FY2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Westlake by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at $1,487,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $7,770,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.