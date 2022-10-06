WHACKD (WHACKD) One Day Volume Hits $11,049.00

WHACKD (WHACKD) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, WHACKD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHACKD token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHACKD has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $11,049.00 worth of WHACKD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

About WHACKD

WHACKD launched on November 9th, 2020. WHACKD’s total supply is 653,238,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,478,644 tokens. The official message board for WHACKD is medium.com/@whackdtoken. The Reddit community for WHACKD is https://reddit.com/r/whackdmcafee/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WHACKD’s official Twitter account is @tokenwhackd. The official website for WHACKD is getwhackd.org.

Buying and Selling WHACKD

According to CryptoCompare, “WHACKD (WHACKD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WHACKD has a current supply of 653,238,665 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WHACKD is 0.00305831 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,152.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getwhackd.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHACKD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHACKD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHACKD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

