Whale Maker Fund Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (WMF)

Whale Maker Fund (WMF) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Whale Maker Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Whale Maker Fund has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $8,824.00 worth of Whale Maker Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whale Maker Fund has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whale Maker Fund alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

Whale Maker Fund Token Profile

Whale Maker Fund’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Whale Maker Fund’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Whale Maker Fund’s official website is whalemaker.fund. Whale Maker Fund’s official Twitter account is @whalemakerfund.

Whale Maker Fund Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whale Maker Fund (WMF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Bitgert platform. Whale Maker Fund has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Whale Maker Fund is 0.01376717 USD and is down -15.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,534.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whalemaker.fund/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whale Maker Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whale Maker Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whale Maker Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whale Maker Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whale Maker Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.