WhaleGirl 24-Hour Volume Reaches $69,581.00 (WGIRL)

WhaleGirl (WGIRL) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. WhaleGirl has a market capitalization of $83,747.56 and $69,581.00 worth of WhaleGirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhaleGirl has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleGirl token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhaleGirl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

WhaleGirl Profile

WhaleGirl’s genesis date was December 7th, 2021. WhaleGirl’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens. WhaleGirl’s official website is whale-girl.com. WhaleGirl’s official Twitter account is @bsc_whalegirl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhaleGirl is https://reddit.com/r/whalegirltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhaleGirl’s official message board is medium.com/@whalegirltoken.

Buying and Selling WhaleGirl

According to CryptoCompare, “WhaleGirl (WGIRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WhaleGirl has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WhaleGirl is 0.00016486 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,331.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whale-girl.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleGirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleGirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleGirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleGirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleGirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.