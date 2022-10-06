WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

