Whive Protocol (WHIVE) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,210.00

Whive Protocol (WHIVE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Whive Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Whive Protocol has a market cap of $62,919.61 and $10,210.00 worth of Whive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whive Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whive Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About Whive Protocol

Whive Protocol was first traded on February 2nd, 2020. Whive Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,604,600 coins. Whive Protocol’s official message board is whiveio.medium.com. Whive Protocol’s official Twitter account is @whiveio. The official website for Whive Protocol is whive.io. The Reddit community for Whive Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/whiveio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Whive Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whive Protocol (WHIVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Whive Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Whive Protocol is 0.00237927 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,066.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whive.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whive Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whive Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whive Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whive Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whive Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.