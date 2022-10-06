Wicrypt 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $156,334.00 (WNT)

Wicrypt (WNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Wicrypt has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wicrypt token can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Wicrypt has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $156,334.00 worth of Wicrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Wicrypt Profile

Wicrypt launched on October 29th, 2021. Wicrypt’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,751,488 tokens. The official website for Wicrypt is wicrypt.com. The official message board for Wicrypt is medium.com/wicrypt. Wicrypt’s official Twitter account is @wicrypt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wicrypt Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wicrypt (WNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Wicrypt has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 26,751,487.8271437 in circulation. The last known price of Wicrypt is 0.05959001 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $105,583.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wicrypt.com/.”

