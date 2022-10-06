WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

