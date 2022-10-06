WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.