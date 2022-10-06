WifeDoge Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.56 Million (WIFEDOGE)

WifeDoge (WIFEDOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, WifeDoge has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. WifeDoge has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $17,301.00 worth of WifeDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WifeDoge token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

WifeDoge Token Profile

WifeDoge launched on July 22nd, 2021. WifeDoge’s total supply is 747,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WifeDoge is wifedoge.com. WifeDoge’s official Twitter account is @wifedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. WifeDoge’s official message board is wifedoge.medium.com. The Reddit community for WifeDoge is https://reddit.com/r/wifedogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WifeDoge (WIFEDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WifeDoge has a current supply of 747,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WifeDoge is 0 USD and is up 10.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,722.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wifedoge.com/.”

