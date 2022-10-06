Wiki Cat (WKC) Price Hits $0.0000

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Wiki Cat has a market cap of $81,035.34 and approximately $8,995.00 worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wiki Cat token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wiki Cat has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wiki Cat

Wiki Cat’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,000,000,000,000 tokens. Wiki Cat’s official website is wikicatcoin.com. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wiki Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0 USD and is down -11.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,520.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wiki Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wiki Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

