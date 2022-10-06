Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 1,400 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $212.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $249.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.95.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

