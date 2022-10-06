Willner & Heller LLC Buys 221 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.