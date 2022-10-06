WingRiders Governance Token Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (WRT)

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, WingRiders Governance Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One WingRiders Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. WingRiders Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $28,039.00 worth of WingRiders Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WingRiders Governance Token alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token Profile

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2022. WingRiders Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,144,807 tokens. WingRiders Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@wingriderscom. WingRiders Governance Token’s official website is www.wingriders.com. WingRiders Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @wingriderscom.

Buying and Selling WingRiders Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. WingRiders Governance Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WingRiders Governance Token is 0.14922136 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,590.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wingriders.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WingRiders Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WingRiders Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WingRiders Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WingRiders Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WingRiders Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.