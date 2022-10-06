WingStep One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,655.00 (WST)

WingStep (WST) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One WingStep token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WingStep has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. WingStep has a market capitalization of $144,085.89 and $11,655.00 worth of WingStep was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

WingStep Token Profile

WingStep was first traded on June 11th, 2022. WingStep’s total supply is 496,743,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,243,745 tokens. The official message board for WingStep is medium.com/@wingstep. WingStep’s official website is wingstep.io. WingStep’s official Twitter account is @wingstepn.

WingStep Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WingStep (WST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WingStep has a current supply of 496,743,745 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WingStep is 0.00136591 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,756.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wingstep.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WingStep directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WingStep should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WingStep using one of the exchanges listed above.

