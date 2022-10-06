WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Given New $5.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.75 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WETF opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $722.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

WisdomTree Investments Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.