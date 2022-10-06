WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 265,321 shares.The stock last traded at $58.11 and had previously closed at $56.70.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $61,364,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1,925.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,914 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $21,080,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,335,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,945,000 after buying an additional 228,697 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $14,033,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

