WIVA by WiV Technology Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WIVA)

WIVA by WiV Technology (WIVA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, WIVA by WiV Technology has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. WIVA by WiV Technology has a total market cap of $335,446.55 and approximately $11,465.00 worth of WIVA by WiV Technology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WIVA by WiV Technology token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WIVA by WiV Technology alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

WIVA by WiV Technology Token Profile

WIVA by WiV Technology’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2021. WIVA by WiV Technology’s official Twitter account is @wivteam. WIVA by WiV Technology’s official message board is medium.com/wivmedia. The official website for WIVA by WiV Technology is wiv.io/wiva-token.

Buying and Selling WIVA by WiV Technology

According to CryptoCompare, “WIVA by WiV Technology (WIVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WIVA by WiV Technology has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WIVA by WiV Technology is 0.00327134 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $76.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wiv.io/wiva-token/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIVA by WiV Technology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIVA by WiV Technology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIVA by WiV Technology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WIVA by WiV Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIVA by WiV Technology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.