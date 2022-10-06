Wizardia Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (WZRD)

Wizardia (WZRD) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Wizardia has a market capitalization of $52,857.25 and approximately $119,369.00 worth of Wizardia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wizardia token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wizardia has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Wizardia Profile

Wizardia’s launch date was March 24th, 2022. Wizardia’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,740,000 tokens. Wizardia’s official Twitter account is @playwizardia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wizardia is medium.com/@wizardia. The Reddit community for Wizardia is https://reddit.com/r/Wizardia. The official website for Wizardia is wizardia.io.

Buying and Selling Wizardia

According to CryptoCompare, “Wizardia (WZRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wizardia has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wizardia is 0.00717987 USD and is down -9.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $87,599.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wizardia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wizardia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wizardia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wizardia using one of the exchanges listed above.

