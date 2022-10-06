WMT Hits One Day Volume of $9,714.00 (WMT)

WMT (WMT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. WMT has a total market capitalization of $963,856.87 and approximately $9,714.00 worth of WMT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WMT has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WMT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00066452 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007664 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About WMT

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2021. WMT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. WMT’s official Twitter account is @wodex_official. WMT’s official website is wodex.io.

WMT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WMT (WMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WMT has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WMT is 0.00139157 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $959.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wodex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WMT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WMT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WMT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

