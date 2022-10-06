WOLF PUPS (WOLFIES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,769.00

WOLF PUPS (WOLFIES) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One WOLF PUPS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WOLF PUPS has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOLF PUPS has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $14,769.00 worth of WOLF PUPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOLF PUPS Profile

WOLF PUPS was first traded on June 28th, 2021. WOLF PUPS’s total supply is 250,000,000,000 tokens. WOLF PUPS’s official Twitter account is @wolfdencrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOLF PUPS is www.wolfdencrypto.com.

WOLF PUPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOLF PUPS (WOLFIES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOLF PUPS has a current supply of 250,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOLF PUPS is 0.00003059 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $257.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wolfdencrypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLF PUPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOLF PUPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOLF PUPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

