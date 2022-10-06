WOLF PUPS (WOLFIES) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.60 Million

WOLF PUPS (WOLFIES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. WOLF PUPS has a market cap of $7.60 million and $14,769.00 worth of WOLF PUPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOLF PUPS has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One WOLF PUPS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

WOLF PUPS Token Profile

WOLF PUPS’s genesis date was June 28th, 2021. WOLF PUPS’s total supply is 250,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOLF PUPS is www.wolfdencrypto.com. WOLF PUPS’s official Twitter account is @wolfdencrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOLF PUPS

According to CryptoCompare, “WOLF PUPS (WOLFIES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOLF PUPS has a current supply of 250,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOLF PUPS is 0.00003059 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $257.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wolfdencrypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLF PUPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLF PUPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOLF PUPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

