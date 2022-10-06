WOLVERINU Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WOLVERINU)

WOLVERINU (WOLVERINU) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One WOLVERINU token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOLVERINU has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOLVERINU has a total market cap of $696,653.00 and $14,383.00 worth of WOLVERINU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

WOLVERINU Profile

WOLVERINU’s genesis date was October 16th, 2021. WOLVERINU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. WOLVERINU’s official Twitter account is @wolverinu_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOLVERINU’s official website is wolverinu.com.

WOLVERINU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOLVERINU (WOLVERINU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOLVERINU has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WOLVERINU is 0 USD and is down -11.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,491.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wolverinu.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLVERINU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLVERINU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOLVERINU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

