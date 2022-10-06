Wombat Exchange (WOM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million

Wombat Exchange (WOM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Wombat Exchange has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wombat Exchange has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $963,228.00 worth of Wombat Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wombat Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.71 or 0.99980039 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00064035 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Wombat Exchange Token Profile

Wombat Exchange (WOM) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2022. Wombat Exchange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,272,089 tokens. Wombat Exchange’s official Twitter account is @wombatexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wombat Exchange’s official website is wombat.exchange. Wombat Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/wombat-exchange.

Wombat Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wombat Exchange (WOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wombat Exchange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 15,910,489.67978841 in circulation. The last known price of Wombat Exchange is 0.26393847 USD and is up 33.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,232,457.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wombat.exchange.”

