Wonderland Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $907,620.71 (TIME)

Wonderland (TIME) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Wonderland has a total market capitalization of $907,620.71 and approximately $56,417.00 worth of Wonderland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wonderland has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wonderland token can now be purchased for approximately $16.21 or 0.00080831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Wonderland Token Profile

Wonderland was first traded on September 2nd, 2021. Wonderland’s total supply is 1,155,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,994 tokens. Wonderland’s official website is www.wonderland.money. Wonderland’s official Twitter account is @wonderland_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wonderland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wonderland (TIME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wonderland has a current supply of 1,155,830.092 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wonderland is 17.00066999 USD and is down -14.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $69,224.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wonderland.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wonderland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wonderland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wonderland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

